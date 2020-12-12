The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DEAL OR NO DEAL: Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final 48 hours and the UK has threatened to deploy no-deal gun boats.
2. #Q&A: TheJournal.ie answered reader questions about Covid-19 vaccines and Ireland’s plans for the rollout. Virologist Cillian de Gascun also broke down how the vaccines work in The Explainer podcast.
3. #FDA APPROVAL: The US approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the country’s death toll neared 300,000 people.
4. #COURTS: The US Supreme Court rejected a bid backed by Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
5. #ROADS: A woman in her 50s died after being struck by a vehicle on the N5 in Roscommon yesterday.
6. #GAMBLING: The UK ordered a review of its gambling laws this week, but Ireland has reiterated that it won’t enact landmark legislation until next year at the earliest.
7. #POST: A special Christmas postmark, inspired by Toy Show Adam King’s virtual hug, is being applied to stamped mail across Ireland from tomorrow.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #SURVEY: The HSE launched an online survey to help inform its information campaign about the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the government’s rollout plan.
9. #RELEASED: A woman arrested in relation to the misappropriation of funds worth €1.2 million at a north Dublin credit union has been released without charge.
COMMENTS