The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEAL OR NO DEAL: Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final 48 hours and the UK has threatened to deploy no-deal gun boats.

2. #Q&A: TheJournal.ie answered reader questions about Covid-19 vaccines and Ireland’s plans for the rollout. Virologist Cillian de Gascun also broke down how the vaccines work in The Explainer podcast.

3. #FDA APPROVAL: The US approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the country’s death toll neared 300,000 people.

4. #COURTS: The US Supreme Court rejected a bid backed by Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

5. #ROADS: A woman in her 50s died after being struck by a vehicle on the N5 in Roscommon yesterday.

6. #GAMBLING: The UK ordered a review of its gambling laws this week, but Ireland has reiterated that it won’t enact landmark legislation until next year at the earliest.

7. #POST: A special Christmas postmark, inspired by Toy Show Adam King’s virtual hug, is being applied to stamped mail across Ireland from tomorrow.

8. #SURVEY: The HSE launched an online survey to help inform its information campaign about the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the government’s rollout plan.

9. #RELEASED: A woman arrested in relation to the misappropriation of funds worth €1.2 million at a north Dublin credit union has been released without charge.