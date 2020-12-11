Woman (50s) dies after being struck by vehicle on N5 in Co Roscommon

A WOMAN IN her 50s has died after being struck by a vehicle on the N5 this evening.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on the N5 between Strokestown and Scramogue Cross, Co Roscommon.

The female pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle on the Strokestown side of Scramogue Cross.

Her body has since been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Roscommon, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 60s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road remains closed at this time as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.

It will be mid-morning before the road is reopened, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621637, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.