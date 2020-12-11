#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

All post across Ireland will be stamped with Toy Show Adam's virtual hug

An Post wants to help Adam share his virtual hug across the world.

By Adam Daly Friday 11 Dec 2020, 10:15 PM
5 minutes ago 869 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5297076

A SPECIAL CHRISTMAS postmark, inspired by Toy Show Adam King’s virtual hug, is being applied to stamped mail across Ireland from tomorrow. 

The 6-year-old appeared on last month’s Late Late Toy Show where he talked about his love of space and his ambition to work for NASA, before introducing everyone to his handmade virtual hug.  

An Post transformed Adam’s drawing into a postmark which will be applied to millions of stamped cards and letters during the sorting process from tomorrow onwards. 

E00136846_Late Late Show_A2 Envelope_v2 Source: An Post

Richard Miley of An Post Mails and Parcels said they wanted to help Adam share his virtual hug across the world by transforming it into a postmark after he “stole the hearts of the nation”.

“We’re big fans of Adam and his virtual hug,” said Miley.

As we all send love this Christmas, this special hug on every envelope keeps us all connected, even if we can’t hug in person this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Thanks, Adam, for making the world a whole lot brighter this Christmas.” 

 Adam returned to the Late Late last week to speak to retired astronaut Chris Hadfield.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie