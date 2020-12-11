All post across Ireland will be stamped with Toy Show Adam's virtual hug

A SPECIAL CHRISTMAS postmark, inspired by Toy Show Adam King’s virtual hug, is being applied to stamped mail across Ireland from tomorrow.

The 6-year-old appeared on last month’s Late Late Toy Show where he talked about his love of space and his ambition to work for NASA, before introducing everyone to his handmade virtual hug.

An Post transformed Adam’s drawing into a postmark which will be applied to millions of stamped cards and letters during the sorting process from tomorrow onwards.

Source: An Post

Richard Miley of An Post Mails and Parcels said they wanted to help Adam share his virtual hug across the world by transforming it into a postmark after he “stole the hearts of the nation”.

“We’re big fans of Adam and his virtual hug,” said Miley.

As we all send love this Christmas, this special hug on every envelope keeps us all connected, even if we can’t hug in person this year.

“Thanks, Adam, for making the world a whole lot brighter this Christmas.”

Adam returned to the Late Late last week to speak to retired astronaut Chris Hadfield.