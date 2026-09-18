Taoiseach to keep invitation to meet Garvaghy Road residents over parading dispute 'under review’

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he will “keep under review” a request to meet Garvaghy Road residents over the Drumcree parading dispute.

It came as the Parades Commission confirmed it had appointed a mediation company to attempt to “facilitate a resolution” to the issue.

A DUP MP has welcomed the appointment, but a spokesperson for the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition has rejected it.

The stand-off at Drumcree made headlines in the 1990s, with nationalist residents of the Garvaghy Road resolutely opposed to the parade passing through the area.

This led to violent clashes for several summers and political tension necessitating a major security operation.

The Orange Order has unsuccessfully applied for more than a quarter of a century to complete its 1998 walk along its traditional route.

Orangemen march down from Drumcree church to security barrier at Drumcree, Portadown, on 4 July, 2004. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Parades Commission is set to rule next week on an application for 60 Orange Order members to take part in a proposed Drumcree parade on 27 September.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said both the Irish and UK governments have a responsibility to “ensure that there’s no return to what this community went through in the past”.

He said he had invited Martin to meet with residents on the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

In response, Martin said: “Our officials have been engaged. I got a letter asking for a meeting.

“There is a process there that I am conscious of as well. We’ll keep it under review.”

The commission, which adjudicates on contentious parades in Northern Ireland, was heavily criticised by unionist politicians and the Orange Order after a High Court ruling last month that quashed its most recent determination over the Drumcree parade.

The Parades Commission has blocked the order from marching along the Garvaghy Road in July every year since 1998.

In a statement today, the Parades Commission said in accordance with its “statutory functions to promote and facilitate mediation, has taken steps in relation to the Drumcree parading dispute”.

It added: “Representatives of the Orange Order and the Garvaghy Road Residents have been advised that the Parades Commission has appointed Tides Mediation NI to facilitate a resolution to the dispute.

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“For this process to progress, it will require the participation of both sides.”

Portadown District has previously indicated it is prepared to enter into a mediation process.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said it was something her party had been asking for for many years.

She told the BBC’s The Nolan Show: “We welcome that the Orange Order are ready and willing to talk anywhere, any place and to anyone to get a resolution to this long-running sore and this denial of rights over the past 28 years.

“We want a rebalancing of rights, the Orange Order have put forward a very reasonable, proportionate, they have stretched themselves about what they have put on the table, and it is now about rebalancing rights.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart during press conference announcing next steps in relation to Drumcree parade. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Breandán Mac Cionnaith, a spokesperson for the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition, raised concern over a “conflict of interest” for the proposed mediation organisation.

He said: “It is back to the drawing board for the Parades Commission.”

However, a spokesperson for the Parades Commission has responded to concerns raised.

The spokesperson said: “The Commission has clarified that Tides Mediation NI has a network of qualified mediators and ensures that, in each mediation, those appointed are reflective of all the communities involved.”

Garvaghy Road residents held a meeting in Portadown on Thursday night to discuss the march application.

O’Dowd said it was clear there is no support for the proposed march.

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd speaks to media off the Garvaghy Road in Portadown Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He added: “I would also say to the two governments, the Irish and the British government, they need to listen to this community.

“They need to understand what this community has been through, and they do not want to return to it.

“And there’s responsibility on the two governments to ensure that there’s no return to what this community went through in the past, particularly the Irish government, have a responsibility here.”

O’Dowd said he had written to the Taoiseach and invited him to visit the Garvaghy Road.

He added: “It’s vitally important that the Irish government stand up for the rights of the citizens here.”