Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Culture Night is on across the country, including at the National Concert Hall in Dublin Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump banned CNN and other major news media outlets from the White House today. Photo of Trump on Friday, flanked by South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden, and, from left, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mehmet Oz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Abe Sutton, director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US-IRAN: United Nations human rights experts reported that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that the US committed war crimes in two strikes on Iran that killed 177 people.

#UK AND IRELAND: UK prime minister Andy Burnham vowed deeper ties with the EU as Taoiseach Micheál Martin became the first foreign leader to visit No 10 North.

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AUSTRALIA EMIGRATION: Australia is to detain tourists who overstay visas to send a message of deterrence under new rules aimed at reducing levels of migration.

#ARE YOU A CAT PERSON?: Scientists discovered a new species of wild cat for the first time in more than a century. The Tilcayo tiger cat, a small feline with a spotted, leopard-like coat, was identified in the mountainous Yungas region near the capital La Paz.

PARTING SHOT

Andy Burnham and Micheál Martin

As mentioned above, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Britain today to meet his UK counterpart.

Andy Burnham has garnered a reputation for his handling of social media, and so he of course got Martin in the action during his time in Manchester today.

A video on Burnham’s Tik Tok shows the two taking a taste-test for, what else, but tea. With a big blatant box of Barry’s landed in between them, of course.

You can see it here.