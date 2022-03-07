Here are the main points to know on the twelfth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman in the town of Irpin on Sunday.

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman in the town of Irpin on Sunday.

KYIV HAS REJECTED Moscow’s offer of humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, as the twelfth day of the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Earlier today, Russia said it would open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians and listed evacuation routes from the capital Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy.

However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the proposed corridors lead to Russia or Belarus.

“This is not an acceptable option,” she said, adding that civilians “aren’t going to go to Belarus and then take a plane to Russia”.

Advertisement

Here are the main points you need to know today: