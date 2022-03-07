Zelenskyy warns Russian troops of 'day of judgement' for death and destruction in Ukraine

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has warned Russian forces they will face “a day of judgement” for the “deliberate murder” inflicted on his country.

In an impassioned address to the nation last night Zelenskyy warned Russian troops he will punish those who committed atrocities in Ukraine, saying the “only quiet place” that awaits them is the grave.

“We will not forgive the destroyed houses. We will not forgive the missile that our air defence shot down over Okhmatdyt today.

“And more than five hundred other such missiles that hit our land. All over Ukraine… hit our people and children.

“We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people. Destruction of our infrastructure.

“We will not forgive. Hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands of sufferings.

And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of Forgiveness, there will be a Day of Judgment. I’m sure of it.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich described a “catastrophic” situation in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents yesterday failed.

About eight civilians, including a family, were killed by Russian shelling in Irpin, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin.

People bring their belongings and their pets as they flee the town of Irpin Source: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting. A group of fighters could be seen trying to help the family.

Twelve days of fighting have killed hundreds of civilians and wounded thousands. An unending stream of people – mostly women and children – has poured into neighbouring countries in what the UN calls Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Today Russian forces opened fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometres south of the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine’s General Staff said this morning. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.

Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heating for three days.

Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas.

Zelenskyy raged against the growing destruction and spiralling death toll, accusing Russian troops of “murder, deliberate murder”.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land.

“We will find every bastard who shot at our cities, our people, who bombed our land, who launched rockets. There will be no quiet place on this earth for you. Except for the grave,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Additional reporting from AFP and Press Association