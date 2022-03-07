Timmy Dooley and Billy Kelleher travel to Lviv for talks with political leaders

IRELAND WILL HAVE to play its part in providing accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine, Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has said following a brief visit to Ukraine.

Dooley, who is vice president of the EU Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) political group, and MEP Billy Kelleher, travelled to the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks with political leaders. They have since returned to Poland.

They are the first Irish politicians to travel to the country since the Russian invasion twelve days ago.

The Fianna Fáil politicians travelled to the city at the invitation of a member of the Servant of the People party, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. ALDE members voted last week to grant temporary affiliate status to the party.

During their time there, they met with the Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, the governor of the region Maxym Kozytsky and members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The @fiannafailparty Senator and @ALDEParty Vice President, as well as Munster MEP @BillyKelleherEU meeting the Governer of Lviv region Maxym Kozytsky @rtenews pic.twitter.com/WUeuhqmiPK — Paul Cunningham (@RTENewsPaulC) March 6, 2022

Advertisement

Speaking to RTÉ News, Dooley said Ireland will have to play its part in providing accommodation “and lots of it” to Ukrainian refugees.

“I don’t think we should be looking at limits at this stage. I get the sense that Irish people are really ready to help. I think they will reach out like never before,” he said.

It comes after James Browne, minister of state in the Department of Justice, said yesterday that the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland could exceed 80,000.

The UN has announced that more than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is set to travel to New York today for a two-day visit, where he will take part in a Council of Foreign Relations discussion on Europe’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, he will participate in an open debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Women, Peace and Security, which will highlight the grim reality currently facing women and girls in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Coveney will also meet with the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, and representatives of Irish-America to discuss the Good Friday Agreement, Reconciliation and Legacy issues. He will also meet with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Dooley said that the people of Ukraine want more help from Europe, including more helmets and bulletproof jackets.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“That is something Ireland has committed to doing and it is certainly something we will be taking back home,” he said.

He also said they want to see an orderly passthrough of people fleeing to neighbouring countries.

“There’s probably a tailback of 20km of cars. I’d say there’s people in a queue of maybe 5km. It’s dark, it’s now heading for the night, they are not going to get through til the morning at the earliest. People are queuing for two days back there,” he said.

Kelleher said that there was huge local concern expressed in their meetings over the number of civilians killed since the invasion began.

“They can’t have evacuees being attacked from the air as is the case in Mariupol,” he said, adding that Ireland must also ensure there’s financial support for NGOs like the Red Cross.

Dooley said they chose to meet the party members in person because it “showed we were really serious about helping them”.

“They invited us. They wanted us to come. I think from their perspective it showed that we were committed to working with them”, he said.