Sunday 6 March 2022
More than 1.5 million refugees flee Ukraine in past 10 days, says UN

Government is making plans to accommodate thousands of refugees in Ireland.

By Christina Finn Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM
Refugees on the platform of Lviv railway station are seen waiting for trains to Poland.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, the United Nations has said.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that Irish people could be asked to open up their homes to Ukrainian refugees. However, no such scheme or appeal has been set up yet.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said the government is working with the Irish Red Cross to record all offers of help from Irish people. 

“Work is ongoing to put in place a national pledge portal to help coordinate offers of support. We’ll have this portal up and running shortly,” O’Gorman said. 

“We appreciate the outpouring of offers of accommodation and support in the coming weeks. 

Many will be asking how can I best respond right now? Today, we encourage you to give financial support to aid agencies and international organisations who are working on the grounds on Ukraine’s western borders, follow Irish charities like the Red Cross for more information, the government will provide further updates over the coming days.

Today’s Sunday Independent/ Ireland Thinks poll finds two-thirds (66%) think Ireland should take 20,000 or more refugees from Ukraine.

A breakdown shows that 28% say Ireland should welcome more than 20,000 but not unlimited numbers, while 38% say as many Ukrainians as want to come should be welcomed here.

A further breakdown shows 22% believe Ireland should take some refugees but less than 20,000, and only 5% say no refugees at all, while 6% did not know or expressed no opinion.

Work is ongoing in assessing possible accommodation needs. Around 500 refugees have arrived so far, with the majority of those people arriving in Ireland  staying with family members already resident here. 

If and when refugee numbers increase, it is understood that hotels will be firstly used to accommodate arrivals. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said as the numbers grow the State will provide accommodation, but said it’s going to be “very, very challenging”.

It was decided this week to grant temporary protection to all refugees from Ukraine that will enable them to live, work and study in EU countries.

