A MAN HAS been arrested on a public order offence after an incident involving European election candidate and anti-immigration campaigner Malachy Steenson earlier this week.

Steenson alleged on Wednesday that he had been the subject of an “assassination attempt” after an incident outside his office in East Wall.

Gardaí have not yet said they are investigating any threat to life.

A garda spokesperson said officers attended to a public order incident on Wednesday, 15 May on Leinster Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3.

A man in his late 20s was arrested in relation to the incident.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

Steenson was not in his office at the time and arrived there after gardaí had already made an arrest.

He told The Journal that during this incident, threats were made against his life and claimed that two guards heard these threats being made.

When asked if he had made a formal complaint to gardaí around these alleged threats, Steenson said he “hasn’t as of yet”.

However, he added: “It’s not a matter of me making a complaint to the guards.

“The guards were here and they heard the threats, he made the threats in front of the guards twice.

“So it’s a criminal investigation by the gardaí into an offence they are aware of and witnessed themselves.

“It’s not a matter of the citizen making the complaint to the gardaí, the offence has happened and the gardaí witnessed it.”

Steenson also remarked that he “won’t be deterred by threats from anybody” and added: “If I was to stop my political activity because somebody threatened to kill me, I would have stopped 40 years ago.”

There have been several reported incidents involving politicians and election candidates in recent weeks, including a Nazi symbol being cut into the election poster of former TD Ruth Coppinger and a Fingal councillor and her husband being attacked while putting up posters.