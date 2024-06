AN AIRCRAFT CARRYING Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine other people has gone missing, the president’s office has said in a statement.

The aircraft, from the Malawi Defence Forces, “went off the radar” after leaving the country’s capital Lilongwe this morning, it further said.

A search and rescue operation has been ordered by the president Lazarus Chakwera

Aviation officials have been unable to contact the aircraft, according to BBC News.

The plane was due to land at Mzuzu International airport six hours ago. No contact has been made with the aircraft in that time. He is 51-years-old.

This is a breaking news story with updates to follow.

Chilima belongs to the United Transformation Movement, and he is also a well-known economist in the region.