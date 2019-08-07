This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Malaysian police widen search for missing teenager Nóra Quoirin

Nóra went missing while on a family holiday in the resort of Seremban, Malaysia.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 7:55 AM
Nóra Quoirin has been missing since Sunday.
Image: LucieBlackmanTrust/Family
Nóra Quoirin has been missing since Sunday.
Nóra Quoirin has been missing since Sunday.
Image: LucieBlackmanTrust/Family

MALAYSIAN POLICE INVESTIGATING the disappearance of 15-year-old Irish citizen Nóra Quoirin have widened their search for the missing teenager but said they had found no evidence she was abducted. 

Nóra, who has special needs, went missing while on a family holiday in the resort of Seremban, a short distance from the capital Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

Nóra is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have been living in London for around 20 years. Her family have said they suspect foul play following her disappearance. 

“We will try our best, we have not given up,” a police spokesperson told reporters in Malaysia. “But we think she hasn’t walked too far away from the area, she is still there.”

Police have said they will focus their search on riverbeds near the resort and believe the teenager may seek out water. 

More than a hundred people from various government agencies have been searching for Nora, Che Zakaria Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan has said. 

Che Zakaria said that Nóra’s disappearance was currently classified as a missing person case and was not being treated as an abduction.

Police have said that there are no signs of “foul play” in the missing teenager’s case.

However, one of the girl’s relatives told the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that supports the families of British people who go missing abroad, that the family suspected foul play.

“Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety,” her aunt Aisling Agnew said.

“Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily. We now consider this a criminal matter,” she added. 

Malaysia UK Missing Schoolgirl A rescue team enter a forest to conduct a search operation for Nóra Quoirin. Source: Annice Lyn/PA Images

The Dusun is a 12-acre resort in the foothills of a mountain range and next to a forest reserve.

On Sunday, Nóra’s parents found her bedroom empty and the window open. On Monday the French foreign ministry said that it had “immediately intervened” after learning of her disappearance. 

The French ambassador to Kuala Lumpur contacted the Malaysian police authorities while the French consul travelled to the resort to support the missing girl’s family and help them liaise with investigators.

“We remain fully mobilised to ensure that everything is done to find our compatriot,” the ministry said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

Additional reporting from - © AFP 2019

About the author:

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

