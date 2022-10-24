Irish woman (70s) dies after 60ft fall while hiking in Spain

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after falling over 60ft while on a hike in Spain.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is offering the family of the woman consular assistance.
It would not confirm any other details.
Local media in Spain reported that the woman fell while out walking on the Tramuntana Mountains in the Mallorca region.
She was part of a group of 12 people who had been hiking in the area, multiple local media reported.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)