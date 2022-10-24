Irish woman (70s) dies after 60ft fall while hiking in Spain

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after falling over 60ft while on a hike in Spain.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is offering the family of the woman consular assistance.

It would not confirm any other details.

Local media in Spain reported that the woman fell while out walking on the Tramuntana Mountains in the Mallorca region.

She was part of a group of 12 people who had been hiking in the area, multiple local media reported.