Dublin: 14°C Monday 24 October 2022
Irish woman (70s) dies after 60ft fall while hiking in Spain

It happened in the Mallorca region.

40 minutes ago
File photo fo a beach in Mallorca.
File photo fo a beach in Mallorca.
Image: Shutterstock

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died after falling over 60ft while on a hike in Spain.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is offering the family of the woman consular assistance.

It would not confirm any other details.

Local media in Spain reported that the woman fell while out walking on the Tramuntana Mountains in the Mallorca region.

She was part of a group of 12 people who had been hiking in the area, multiple local media reported.

Garreth MacNamee

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

