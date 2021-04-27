Man (40s) dies in car crash near Mallow, Cork

A MAN HAS died following a car crash near Mallow, Cork, this afternoon.

The crash happened around 3.25pm this afternoon on the N72 at Lombardstown, Mallow, County Cork.

The driver of the car involved, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.