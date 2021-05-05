Man (20s) arrested in relation to murder of elderly man in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of an elderly man’s body at a house on Dublin’s Cork Street last week.
The man, who was arrested this morning, is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The body of the man aged in his 70s was found at a residence at Robinson’s Court off Cork Street in Dublin city centre last week.
Sources told The Journal that a preliminary examination of the scene showed that the man was beaten to death with a blunt instrument.
He suffered severe head and upper body injuries in the attack.
