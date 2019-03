A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear in court today charged over the serious assault of a pensioner in Co Cork on Thursday.

The incident took place at a car park in Sleaveen East, Macroom, shortly after midnight.

The man was seriously injured in the attack and taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court at midday charged with the assault.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.