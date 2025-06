A MAN IN his 20s has died following an overnight single-car collision in Co Laois.

The crash occurred at arund 3.15am this morning on the R445 in Ballaghmore near Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision shortly after, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, where a post-mortem examination will take place soon.

The local Coroner has also been informed.

The road remains closed this morning for examination as gardaí continue to investigate the site. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 3am and 3.30am are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”