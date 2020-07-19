Man (20s) due in court charged over €2.5 million drugs seizure

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged after Gardaí in Dublin seized €2.5 million worth of drugs as well as a significant amount of paraphernalia which is used in the making of ecstasy and benzodiazepine tablets.

The arrest was made on Friday afternoon by Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí from the Ronanstown Garda Station carried out a search of a home in the Kingswood area of Dublin 22 on Thursday.

Gardaí discovered the following:

34 kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis with an estimated value of €680,000

MDMA with an estimated value of €40,860

Pink Upjohn tablets valued at €22,146

Blue ecstasy tablets valued at €176,190,

Pink powder for Upjohn tablets (a benzodiazepine similar to Xanax) valued at €168,000

White ecstasy tablets valued at €66,240

Ketamine valued at €60,000

Xanax tablets valued at €81,700 and further ecstasy valued at €1,187,500.

Suspected drugs paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were also recovered.

The man arrested is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning at 10:30am.