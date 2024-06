A MAN HAS been hospitalised after being assaulted in Dublin 15 last night.

Gardaí received a report after midnight of an assault at a premises in Ongar.

Advertisement

The man, who is in his 20s, received serious injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, according to gardaí.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

An investigation is ongoing and gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.