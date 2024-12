A MAN IS seriously injured after an assault on Wexford Street, Dublin 2, overnight.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The man, who is in his early 20s, is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Beaumont Hospital.

The scene of the incident has been examined by local Scenes of Crime.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.

Elsewhere in Dublin, gardaí are investigating a separate assault which occurred on Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, shortly before 9pm last night.

A man in his 30s is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at Mater Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident can contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.