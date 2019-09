A 23-YEAR-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in court in relation to the murder of fitness instructor John Gibson in September 2017.

Father-of-two Gibson was shot a number of times in a car park at Fortunestown Lane near Citywest Village Shopping Centre on 18 September 2017.

The man arrested this morning is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.