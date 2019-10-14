This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (31) due in court after firearm recovered in Dublin

The semi-automatic pistol was recovered at the Stardust Memorial Park in Coolock.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Oct 2019, 6:55 AM
Stardust Memorial Park, Coolock
Image: GoogleMaps
Stardust Memorial Park, Coolock
Stardust Memorial Park, Coolock
Image: GoogleMaps

A 31-YEAR-old man is expected to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the recovery of a firearm and ammunition by gardaí in Dublin. 

On 5 October, gardaí recovered a Beretta semi-automatic pistol and a number of rounds of ammunition at the Stardust Memorial Park in Coolock.

As part of an investigation into the incident, detectives based at Coolock Garda Station arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday evening.

The man was arrested and has since been charged in connection with the investigation.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

