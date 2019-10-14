Man (31) due in court after firearm recovered in Dublin

A 31-YEAR-old man is expected to appear in court this morning charged in connection with the recovery of a firearm and ammunition by gardaí in Dublin.

On 5 October, gardaí recovered a Beretta semi-automatic pistol and a number of rounds of ammunition at the Stardust Memorial Park in Coolock.

As part of an investigation into the incident, detectives based at Coolock Garda Station arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday evening.

The man was arrested and has since been charged in connection with the investigation.