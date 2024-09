A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into a number of armed robberies in south Dublin.

Gardaí received reports of seven armed robberies of shops and petrol stations in Rathmines, the South Circular Road, Clondalkin and Ronanstown over a recent period.

As a result, an incident room was established in Clondalkin garda station under the supervision of a senior investigating officer.

The investigation involved gardaí attached to Ballyfermot, Tallaght and Clondalkin garda stations.

Earlier today, gardaí attached to Clondalkin Divisional Detective and Community Engagement units arrested the man in the Tallaght area, with the assistance of Garda members from Tallaght.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Region.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.