Gardaí investigating after man (40s) dies in fire at apartment in Cavan town

A MAN IN 40s his died following a fire at an apartment in Cavan town last night.

Five people in total have taken to hospital, including one child and two adults who were evacuated from the apartment, located off Main Street.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Two firemen who were at the scene have also been taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. He has yet to be identified and Gardaí said this process may take some time.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination and the local coroner has been notified.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established but foul play is not suspected at this time.