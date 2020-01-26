This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Gardaí investigating after man (40s) dies in fire at apartment in Cavan town

The fire broke out at an apartment off Main Street shortly before 8pm last night.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 8:57 AM
16 minutes ago 1,237 Views No Comments
Cavan Main Street
Image: GoogleMaps
Cavan Main Street
Cavan Main Street
Image: GoogleMaps

A MAN IN 40s his died following a fire at an apartment in Cavan town last night. 

Five people in total have taken to hospital, including one child and two adults who were evacuated from the apartment, located off Main Street.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. 

Two firemen who were at the scene have also been taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. He has yet to be identified and Gardaí said this process may take some time.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination and the local coroner has been notified.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established but foul play is not suspected at this time. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

