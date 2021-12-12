#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 12 December 2021
Man aged in his 60s dies after being hit by a car in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place after 10pm last night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 9:28 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A MALE PEDESTRIAN has died after being hit by a car in Co Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí said they are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a car that took place on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge last night.

The pedestrian was aged in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries have been reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene. The road is now open.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling along the Maynooth Road and the surrounding area between 10pm and 11.30pm yesterday evening, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

