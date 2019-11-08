This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (64) jailed for three years for distributing child sex abuse images

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Fergus Galvin lost his job and family arising out of the offence.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 8 Nov 2019, 9:20 PM
57 minutes ago 3,068 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4885080
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A 64-YEAR-old man who admitted distributing child sex abuse images at his home in East Cork four years ago has been jailed for six years with the last three years suspended.

Fergus Galvin pleaded guilty to a charge that, on 24 October 2015 at his home at 15 Charleston Wharf, Balick Road, Midleton, County Cork, he knowingly had in his possession sex abuse images, namely 290 files consisting of images and movies portraying child sex abuse.

He also admitted knowingly distributing child sex abuse images between August 27 and 30, 2015.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Galvin had lost his job and family arising out of the offence. 

Judge O’Callaghan said that he was “perplexed” by the openness with which Galvin conducted the offences and the ease with which Gardaí could track the defendant. 

Mr Galvin was found guilty and previously served a sentence for similar offences. 

Sinead Behan, BL, representing Mr Galvin, said that his client had at times posed a suicide risk. He was relieved that the case was finally before the courts. 

She said that client was very helpful and co-operative with gardaí. Mr Galvin has a background of childhood sexual abuse. 

Judge O’Callaghan said that it was not a “victimless” crime. He stated that children in faraway places were being abused and the persons committing such offences were supporting the “wholesale abuse of young children.” 

There was no suggestion that Galvin was involved in the production of such material.

Judge O’Callaghan jailed Mr Galvin for six years suspending the last three years of the sentence to give the defendant “one last chance” to turn his life around.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie