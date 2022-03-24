Man aged in his 80s dies in single-vehicle collision in Shankill

A MAN AGED in his 80s has died in a single-vehicle collision in south Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle collision which occurred on Corbawn Lane, Shankhill at approximately 1.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was critically injured in the collision.

He was removed to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.