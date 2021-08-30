#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 August 2021
Man accused of false imprisonment and attacking escorts at his home

Aaron Barwell (26) is accused of three counts of false imprisonment and assault causing harm.

By Tom Tuite Monday 30 Aug 2021, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5535732
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A DUBLIN MAN accused of attacking and violently holding three women in his home against their will during separate incidents has been denied bail.

Aaron Barwell (26) of Coldcut Park in Clondalkin, was charged at the weekend after gardaí received complaints from three women who worked as escorts and had each been at his apartment on different dates.

He is accused of three counts of false imprisonment and assault causing harm to them, on 29 January, 13 August and last Friday. 

He is also accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to two of the women during the incidents in August.

He made no reply when charged, Detective Sergeant Niamh Guckian told Judge Conal Gibbons at Dublin District Court today.

The accused appeared via video-link as a result of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

He did not address the court.

Detective Sergeant Guckian objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case.

Judge Gibbons made an order restricting reporting of the evidence which formed the basis for the objection to bail.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Donough Molloy, Detective Sergeant Guckian agreed his client had no prior convictions or any history of bench warrants.

She confirmed the accused told gardaí that at the weekend the third escort stole cocaine from him and that caused an incident.

Molloy put it to her that after the first alleged incident, his office contacted investigating gardaí and gave Barwell’s instructions.

The second incident on 13 August came to light after he was arrested at the weekend and was then held at Ronanstown garda station, the court heard.

Pleading for bail, Molloy asked the judge to note his client has provided gardaí with an alternative account: the third incident was prompted by a theft of cocaine, and the others arose after disputes over payment.

After the first incident he had instructed a solicitor to liaise with gardai.

Molloy said his client had the presumption of innocence and his trial may not be reached for two years.

He was not a flight risk and was willing to abide by conditions, the solicitor submitted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in a higher court.

Judge Gibbons refused to grant bail and remanded him in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Barwell, who did not address the court, will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted Barwell had previously been working and earning a limited salary but he had become unemployed.

Tom Tuite

