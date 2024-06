A 43-YEAR-OLD MAN will find out later today whether he has been found guilty of headbutting football pundit Roy Keane at a match.

Scott Law, 43, went on trial last week after pleading not guilty to a charge of common assault in relation to an incident where Keane was allegedly headbutted on 3 September last year.

The incident happened when Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were walking to do the final match analysis after Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, Highbury Corner Magistrates’ court heard.

Scott Law, 43, arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, north London last week PA PA

The ex-Ireland international, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports, was allegedly headbutted through doors at the Emirates Stadium by Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex.

Law’s defence team alleged that CCTV footage from inside the stadium, shown in court, displayed former Manchester United player Keane elbowing the defendant in the face.

District Judge Angus Hamilton is expected to give his judgment from around 10am this morning the same court.