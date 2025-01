TWO MEN WERE taken to hospital following an assault at a house in Co Donegal this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the “serious assault”, which occurred at around 10am in Lifford, Co. Donegal.

One man, aged in his 20s, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment of serious injuries.

The second man (60s) was brought by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of less-serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, and the scene remains cordoned by gardaí for technical examination.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from Coneyburrow Road, Lifford, between 10am and 11am, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”.