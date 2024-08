A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident outside of a shop in Carrignafoy, Cobh, Co Cork.

It is understood the incident took place after an apparent dispute between two men. It is further understood that a knife was allegedly used during the altercation.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 6pm this evening, a spokesperson said.

An injured male was taken to hospital for assessment while the other man was arrested for the alleged assault.

The arrested man is currently being detained at a garda station in Cork.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor