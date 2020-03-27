This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Man arrested after driving at speed through housing estates in Limerick

A suspected firearm was also seized by gardaí.

By Órla Ryan Friday 27 Mar 2020, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 10,117 Views 8 Comments
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man and seized a suspected firearm after a car chase incident overnight.

Shortly before midnight yesterday, uniformed gardaí from Mayorstone Park Garda Station were on patrol when they attempted to stop a car in the Ballynanty area of Limerick.

The car was then driven at high speed through a number of housing estates and a managed containment operation was carried out with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

During the operation, an object was thrown from the car and was recovered by gardaí. It was then discovered that the object was a suspected firearm with a number of rounds of ammunition. The suspected firearm will now be sent for analysis.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, eventually stopped in the Parteen area of Co Clare and was arrested by gardaí.

The car that was used during the incident was seized and the man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 30 Offences Against the Station Act 1939.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

