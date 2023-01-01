Man arrested after discovery of a woman's body in Cork city this morning

A MAN HAS been arrested after the discovery of a woman’s body at a residential property in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to the incident at around 6.30am at a property on Liberty Street, Cork city.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was found unresponsive in an apartment and pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and the body of the deceased remains at the scene.

A male in his 20s was arrested this morning and is currently detained in Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

Gardaí in Cork say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today by Dr. Margot Bolster.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.