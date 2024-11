AN ARREST HAS been made in connection with the death of a man at a hotel in Co Laois.

Shortly before 8pm this evening, gardaí were alerted to an incident at a hotel in north county Laois and a man in his 60s was found dead.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

It is understood the two men were known to each other.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Portlaoise Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer will be appointed to support the family of the deceased.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.