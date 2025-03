A MAN HAS been arrested after a semi-automatic firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized by gardaí in Co Louth.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Drogheda, Co. Louth, this afternoon.

During the search, a semi-automatic firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition were discovered and seized.

Advertisement

A small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia were also seized at the property.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda Station in the North Western Region, where he is currently detained.

The firearm has been forwarded for a technical examination by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.