This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) arrested in connection with armed robbery at convenience store in Longford

No one was injured during the raid.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 7:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,969 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128956
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery in Longford Town yesterday afternoon. 

At around 2.30pm, a lone male entered a convenience store on Park Road armed with a hammer and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash. 

No one was injured during the raid.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by local scene of crime officers. 

In a follow-up operation late last night, a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the investigation. 

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Longford Garda Station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie