Man (30s) arrested in connection with armed robbery at convenience store in Longford

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery in Longford Town yesterday afternoon.

At around 2.30pm, a lone male entered a convenience store on Park Road armed with a hammer and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

No one was injured during the raid.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by local scene of crime officers.

In a follow-up operation late last night, a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Longford Garda Station.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.