Man (40s) arrested in connection with two suspected arson incidents in Limerick city yesterday

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with two suspected arson incidents in Limerick city yesterday.

At 1:30am yesterday, Gardaí received reports that a car was on fire at Browns Quay.

Later, at 5:30am, Gardaí received reports that a business close was on fire, with significant damage being done to the building as a result of the fire.

Fire services attended both scenes and technical examinations were carried out.

A man (40s) has since been arrested in the Limerick area this morning.

He is currently being detained at Mayorstone Park Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the Browns Quay area between 1am and 6am to come forward, particularly drivers who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.