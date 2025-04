A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a alleged car hijacking in Dublin and two robberies in County Wicklow on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, a man approached a black Nissan Qashqai on St. Peter’s Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and threatened the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, who exited the vehicle.

The assailant then took control of the car and drove off.

Later that evening, gardaí responded to reports of a robbery at a business on the Dublin Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, which took place at around 8.15pm.

A man entered the store with a weapon and threatened staff. A quantity of alcohol was taken.

Shortly after 8.45pm, a separate robbery took place at a business in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow.

Similar to the last incident, an individual entered the shop and threatened staff with an weapon. A sum of cash was taken.

A man in his 40s was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the hijacking and robbery incidents. He is expected to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.