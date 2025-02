A DUBLIN MAN has been accused of possessing over €230,000 in suspected crime proceeds and a money-counting machine.

Paul Barnwell, 38, of Rockfield, Dundrum, was granted €5,000 bail today.

He appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court and was charged with money laundering offences at his address in 2024.

He also had a further connected charge under section 183 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 for possessing articles intended for use in a crime, including a “money counting machine”.

According to that charge, he is also accused of having vacuum wrapping, vacuum bags and handwritten ledgers.

Garda Stephen Byrne said the accused “made no reply” to the charges, and he had no objection to bail. The judge heard the accused had no bench warrant record.

The court claimed that €236,000 in alleged crime proceeds were uncovered during the investigation.

Garda Byrne sought a €5,000 lodgement, but noting the value of the alleged crime proceeds seizure, Judge Jones considered doubling the bail amount.

However, defence solicitor Philip Denieffe said that his client was a father with a family to support.

Denieffe added that his client was agreeable to bail terms sought by the garda, who agreed that was the case.

In light of that, Judge Jones agreed to leave the bail at €5,000 and remand Barnwell, who has yet to indicate a plea, to appear again next week.

He sat silently throughout the hearing and was not required to give any evidence at this stage.

He must obey an 11 – 7 am curfew at a new address apart from when he is working.

The judge told him he must not apply for new travel documents, having surrendered his passport to gardaí, and to sign on three days a week at a Garda station in Dublin.