Man charged after dangerous driving led to collision in Limerick

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after a dangerous driving incident in the south-west of the country on Sunday.

The man, 20s, has been charged after dangerous driving from north Cork to Limerick resulted in a single vehicle collision.

Around 5pm on 4 April, a car failed to stop at an Operation Fanacht garda checkpoint in Kanturk, Co Cork.

Gardaí followed the car, which was seen travelling at high speed and occasionally on the wrong side of the road.

A single vehicle collision occurred at a roundabout in Raheen Industrial Estate in Co Limerick.

The driver was arrested at the collision and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court at 5pm today.