Man arrested after heroin and cocaine worth an estimated €250k seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ FROM BALLYMUN in Dublin have seized heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €250,000 during an operation today.

As a result of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs, gardaí from Ballymun searched a house in the Cromcastle area of Kilmore.

As a result of the search, gardaí recovered in excess of 1kg of heroin and a quantity of cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €240,000 (pending analysis), along with £7,500 in cash (€8,430).

One man, an Irish national aged 20, has been arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.