This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after heroin and cocaine worth an estimated €250k seized in Dublin

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 10:42 PM
30 minutes ago 2,964 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681824

GARDAÍ FROM BALLYMUN in Dublin have seized heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €250,000 during an operation today. 

As a result of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs, gardaí from Ballymun searched a house in the Cromcastle area of Kilmore. 

As a result of the search, gardaí recovered in excess of 1kg of heroin and a quantity of cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €240,000 (pending analysis), along with £7,500 in cash (€8,430). 

One man, an Irish national aged 20, has been arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie