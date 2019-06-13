Man arrested after heroin and cocaine worth an estimated €250k seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ FROM BALLYMUN in Dublin have seized heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €250,000 during an operation today.
As a result of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs, gardaí from Ballymun searched a house in the Cromcastle area of Kilmore.
As a result of the search, gardaí recovered in excess of 1kg of heroin and a quantity of cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €240,000 (pending analysis), along with £7,500 in cash (€8,430).
One man, an Irish national aged 20, has been arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station.
The investigation is ongoing.
