APPROXIMATELY €2.2M WORTH of controlled drugs were seized yesterday and a man in his 30s was arrested.

Yesterday evening, gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M7 motorway in Co Laois as part of an ongoing investigation. Approximately €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered and seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at a garda station in the Dublin region.

A follow-up search at a residence in west Dublin resulted in the further seizure of €1.2m of ketamine, €530,000 of cocaine, €210,000 of diamorphine, and €160,000 of cannabis.

A quantity of cash and a number of items were also seized.

The seized drugs, with a total estimated street value of €2.2 million, have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.