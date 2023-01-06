Advertisement

Friday 6 January 2023
Man arrested following armed robbery in Co Wicklow
On Wednesday, a lone male entered the business premises in Greystones armed with what is understood to be a firearm.
53 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery at a business in Co Wicklow.

Shortly before 6pm on Wednesday evening, a lone male entered the business premises in Greystones armed with what is understood to be a firearm.

He threatened a staff member and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash.

Gardaí say no firearm was discharged during the robbery and that no injuries were reported.

Following garda enquiries, a man in his 40s was arrested in the Greystones area yesterday afternoon.

He is currently detained in Bray Garda Station.

