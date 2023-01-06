Man arrested following armed robbery in Co Wicklow

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery at a business in Co Wicklow.
Shortly before 6pm on Wednesday evening, a lone male entered the business premises in Greystones armed with what is understood to be a firearm.
He threatened a staff member and left the premises on foot with a sum of cash.
Gardaí say no firearm was discharged during the robbery and that no injuries were reported.
Following garda enquiries, a man in his 40s was arrested in the Greystones area yesterday afternoon.
He is currently detained in Bray Garda Station.
