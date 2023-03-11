PSNI arrest man in connection with John Caldwell shooting link and hoax bomb at stadium

PSNI DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in the Derry area.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

He was also arrested in relation to a hoax security alert last month on Lone Moor Road in Derry where a suspicious object was found in the middle of the road, close to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium which caused significant disruption for local residents and football fans arriving for the Derry City v Shamrock Rovers game.

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance at the match, as well as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, who left early due to the security alert.

Several days after the attack on DCI Calwdell, a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Caldwell’s attempted murder.

It was signed by “T O’Neill” – a name previously used by the dissident terrorist group.

It said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.

“All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm at a coaching session for a youth football team.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital in critical condition.

PSNI A blue Ford Fiesta believed to be the getaway car used after John Caldwell was shot last week PSNI

Earlier this week, the PSNI announced that a second Ford Fiesta was used in the attack.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said:

“I am now in a position to say that I believe a second Ford Fiesta was used in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell. It is also a blue Ford Fiesta of a similar model. This second car had registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in Glengormley towards the end of January.”

Eight other men arrested in relation to the shooting of DCI Caldwell have been released.