A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested by in connection to an act of criminal damage, a collision and the seizing of a suspected firearm — all of which took place last Friday in Cork.

The criminal damage occurred at a property in the Shanakiel area at 5.40pm on 23 August. Approximately 30 minutes later, a motorcycle collided with a male pedestrian in his 60s on the Churchfield Road in the city.

The pedestrian was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The motorcyclist and pillion passenger failed to remain at the scene. A suspected firearm was subsequently seized by Gardaí .

The arrested man was taken into garda custody today. He is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a garda station in the southern region.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to these incidents or road users with video footage to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.