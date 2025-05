THE MAN WHO was arrested yesterday as part of the investigation into the 2022 explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, that left ten people dead has been released without charge.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested yesterday.

Gardaí said today that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing, co-ordinated from Milford Garda Station, where an Incident Room was established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.

The investigation continues to be led by local gardaí in the Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies including the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, gardaí said.