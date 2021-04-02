Man arrested over allegations of 200 insurance claims made using false identities

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with alleged fraudulent insurance claims.

The man, aged in his late 50s, was arrested by gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau as part of Operation Fraction.

He was arrested for offences contrary to Section 6 and 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. He is being under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a North Dublin garda station.

It’s alleged that approximately 200 insurance claims were made using false identities, false utility bills, supported by false medical certificates.

Investigations are ongoing.