A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into a gangland murder in west Dublin almost two years ago.

Cormac Berkeley, 34, was shot dead in front of his home at Harelawn Park in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 shortly after 10pm on 5 December 2022.

He was treated at the scene, but pronounced dead a short time later.

Berkeley had several previous convictions for drug offences and had served time in prison. He had been officially informed by gardaí that his life was in danger and had previously escaped an attempt on his life.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested this morning.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information which may assist Gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.