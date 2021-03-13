#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man, 30s, arrested over 2019 shooting in Dundalk park

The man is due to appear in court this morning.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 7:46 AM
40 minutes ago 1,650 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5380422
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a shooting incident that took place in Dundalk in 2019.

Louth gardaí arrested the man, 30s, yesterday as part of an investigation into the shooting.

Two shots were fired at Marian Park in Dundalk on 28 May 2019 shortly before 11pm.

No injuries were reported.

The man arrested yesterday has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

