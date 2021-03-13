Man, 30s, arrested over 2019 shooting in Dundalk park

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a shooting incident that took place in Dundalk in 2019.

Louth gardaí arrested the man, 30s, yesterday as part of an investigation into the shooting.

Two shots were fired at Marian Park in Dundalk on 28 May 2019 shortly before 11pm.

No injuries were reported.

The man arrested yesterday has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.