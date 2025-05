A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in north Dublin this morning.

Shortly before 7:30am, a man, armed with a shotgun, entered the restaurant in Northwood, Dublin 9 and threatened staff.

He stole a sum of cash before fleeing the scene in a car.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

During a follow-up operation, several garda units from Ballymun arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident a short time later in the North Dublin area.

A car, stolen during a previous burglary in Dublin, was also recovered during the operation.

The man is currently detained. according to a garda spokesperson, who said investigations into the robbery are ongoing.